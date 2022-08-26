Start-up ecosystem workshop held at NIT-Calicut
To highlight the concept of prototype development based on academic research at schools, colleges
The Institutions Innovation Council (IIC) of the National Institute of Technology- Calicut (NIT-C) conducted a one-day workshop, ‘Mentee Pre-Incubation Programme for Start-up Ecosystem’, here on Friday. The workshop was aimed to highlight the concept of prototype development based on academic research activities at schools and colleges. P.S. Sathidevi, Deputy Director, NIT-C, who inaugurated the workshop, emphasised the role of IIC in fostering innovations as per the National Innovation and Start-up Policy and also explained its importance in the National Education Policy.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.