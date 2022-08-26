Start-up ecosystem workshop held at NIT-Calicut

To highlight the concept of prototype development based on academic research at schools, colleges

To highlight the concept of prototype development based on academic research at schools, colleges

The Institutions Innovation Council (IIC) of the National Institute of Technology- Calicut (NIT-C) conducted a one-day workshop, ‘Mentee Pre-Incubation Programme for Start-up Ecosystem’, here on Friday. The workshop was aimed to highlight the concept of prototype development based on academic research activities at schools and colleges. P.S. Sathidevi, Deputy Director, NIT-C, who inaugurated the workshop, emphasised the role of IIC in fostering innovations as per the National Innovation and Start-up Policy and also explained its importance in the National Education Policy.