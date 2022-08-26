Kozhikode

Start-up ecosystem workshop held at NIT-Calicut

The Institutions Innovation Council (IIC) of the National Institute of Technology- Calicut (NIT-C) conducted a one-day workshop, ‘Mentee Pre-Incubation Programme for Start-up Ecosystem’, here on Friday. The workshop was aimed to highlight the concept of prototype development based on academic research activities at schools and colleges. P.S. Sathidevi, Deputy Director, NIT-C, who inaugurated the workshop, emphasised the role of IIC in fostering innovations as per the National Innovation and Start-up Policy and also explained its importance in the National Education Policy.


