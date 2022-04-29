Standoff over e-rikshaw permit worsens in Kozhikode

Over 100 e-rikshaw drivers in crisis with continuing opposition from their traditional counterparts

The standoff between electric autorickshaw drivers and those operating petrol and diesel variants over city service permit has worsened further, with the enforcement authorities failing to initiate talks and adopt stringent measures against rule violators.

The threat from a section of petrol and diesel-powered autorickshaw drivers that they will not allow battery-powered vehicles to conduct service is continuing to challenge even passengers opting for such vehicles.

Citing government instructions, owners of electric rickshaws reiterated that they did not need any additional permit to conduct city service. According to them, the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) itself has made it clear on various occasions. Despite all efforts, they claimed that traditional drivers were attempting to derail services by nearly 150 e-rickshaws in the city.

“We are not allowed to park our vehicles anywhere in the city. Whenever we pick up passengers, they intimidate them citing city service permit issues,” said an e-rickshaw driver from Pavangad. He alleged that the police were not taking steps to settle the matter.

Within just three months, over eight major complaints related to assaults on e-rickshaw drivers were reported from within the city limits. There were also open protests by drivers who staged demonstrations in front of various police stations seeking the arrest of attackers. The MVD authorities or the district administration also failed to step in to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Meanwhile, drivers’ union leaders argued that the operation of e-rickshaws without city service permit had been derailing systematic taxi service in the city. They affirmed that e-rickshaws could not be permitted to operate city services without special permit when their traditional counterparts were compelled to stick to the system.

A trade union leader said no one was against the operation of e-rickshaws, but “it should be streamlined through a permit system” to bring in some order and equal opportunities for revenue for all operators.

Traffic police sources said efforts were on to settle all disputes and initiate stringent legal action against those obstructing e-rickshaw services. They also said that spot action had been taken in all previous incidents of violence.