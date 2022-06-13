Standard design factory opened at KINFRA Advanced Technology Park

The project is expected to generate 1,000 direct jobs

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve inaugurating the Standard Design Factory at KINFRA Advanced Technology Park at Ramanattukara in Kozhikode on Monday. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas and former legislator V.K.C. Mammad Koya are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Monday opened the Standard Design Factory constructed by the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) at its Advanced Technology Park at Ramanattukara in Kozhikode. The project aims to generate over 1,000 direct employment opportunities. The plug-and-play facility was realised at a cost of ₹28.5 crore.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Rajeeve said it took 15 long years to get hold of the required extend of land at Ramanattukara for the advanced technology park owing to various disputes. “Such a lag cannot be considered as a desirable model when we have examples like the Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor project for which we completed acquisition of 1,100 acres in just 10 months,” said the Minister.

Explaining the quick industrial growth achieved by the State by facilitating a good ecosystem for entrepreneurs, the Minister said the State witnessed the launch of 17,000 micro, small and medium enterprises in the last fiscal alone despite the pandemic crisis. He said the government had bigger targets, and that all arrangements were in place to facilitate the opening of 10 more new food parks in the State during the current fiscal alone to create more job opportunities.

On the Kuttiyadi coconut park project, the Minister said the Industries department would initiate measures to lay its foundation stone in two months. “We have already taken possession of the required land at the project site. Tenders have also been floated to begin works,” he added.

Responding to requests from people’s representatives to support the growth of ailing industrial units in the district, Mr. Rajeev said the government would seriously discuss all possibilities and solutions. “A permanent zonal office of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation is under consideration in Kozhikode, so that it can quickly address the industrial needs of the region,” he added.

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas presided over the function. Ramanattukara Municipal Chairperson Bushra Rafeeque, KINFRA Managing Director Santhosh Koshy Thomas, and former legislator V.K.C. Mammad Koya were among those who were present.