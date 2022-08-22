Stampede during concert on Kozhikode beach: organisers booked

Corporation had not given permission for event, says Mayor

The police have arrested one person and booked the organisers of a concert in connection with the stampede on the Kozhikode beach on Sunday evening during the event that led to around 30 people sustaining injuries.

Preliminary probe by the police has revealed that organisers had failed to make necessary arrangements to accommodate the crowd. So a case has been registered against JDT Islam College of Arts and Science Students Initiative for Palliative Care (SIPC). In addition, cases have been registered against 50 persons on the charge of attacking the police.

The concert was part of ‘555 the Rain Fest’ which was being held on the beach for a few days to raise funds for a caravan for bed-ridden patients. Several stalls had been set up on the beach for the purpose.

Tickets for the Sunday evening concert by a popular band had been sold online much earlier. Besides, ticket counters were open at the venue. However, there was not enough space to accommodate the huge crowd, and those who could not enter the temporary venue in one part of the beach, despite having valid tickets, allegedly triggered the clash.

It started around 8 p.m. when those with tickets demanded that they be allowed inside. Efforts by police officials and programme volunteers to calm the situation went in vain. The crowd allegedly attacked the police with stones and sand, following which the police caned them. This reportedly caused chaos. The resultant stampede caused injuries to people while some collapsed due to suffocation.

The crowd allegedly broke the barricades and entered the venue. They allegedly attacked volunteers too, who were mostly undergraduate students of the college. The injured were shifted to hospitals immediately. However, none was seriously injured, the police said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Beena Philip said on Monday that the Corporation had not given permission for the concert. The permission was only to set up stalls, she said, adding that the inexperience of students who organised the event could have led to the issue.