Stakeholders rue lack of systems to ensure safety of visitors at ecotourism spots in Kozhikode

May 11, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Despite a steady rise in the number of domestic tourists visiting prominent ecotourism spots in Kozhikode district, they lack facilities to ensure safety of visitors.

The demand to appoint rescue guards and set up first-aid counters at hazardous spots is yet to be addressed by the authorities even as destination management committees are after it citing frequent drowning incidents at popular spots such as Kariyathumpara and Arippara.

“There is no focus on rescue now as no standard life-saving system is in place anywhere around places surrounded by waterfalls. What we see now is just the recovery of bodies,” said Byju Mathew, a tourism entrepreneur and trip coordinator from Thiruvambady. He pointed out that safety issues could be addressed only if the authorities reduced the time taken by rescue guards to reach accident spots.

At Kariyathumpara, residents have been demanding a permanent system to monitor visitors and handle any emergency situation. In the past three years, as many as 15 persons drowned at the tourism spot. In 2018-19, the death toll was nine. It was the spot interventions by local people that saved many lives.

Places such as Akalappuzha, Peruvannamuzhi and Janakikkad are the other destinations where the safety of visitors takes a back seat. Attempts by some visitors to bypass safe routes and take adventure trips through dangerous interior routes also double the risk. Thusharagiri and Arippara ecotourism spots lure such amateur hikers, mostly youngsters.

“Operational rules are yet to be enforced even in the case of house boat operators in the name of being tourism-friendly. There should be at least a district-level squad to conduct surprise checks at all tourism spots,” said K. Purushothaman, president, Kerala Tour Promoters Association. He added that such measures would only increase the flow of domestic and international sightseers to the State.

Meanwhile, a senior official with the Tourism department confirmed that a safety audit was under way across the State covering multiple ecotourism spots. On completion of the process, the list of demands put forth by district administrations and destination management committees to improve safety measures around hazardous ecotourism spots would be considered, the official said.