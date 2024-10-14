Stakeholders’ meeting mooted to address traffic issues in Kozhikode city

Facing flak from the public for frequent traffic snarl-ups and the yet-to-be-improved signalling systems, a few senior police officers under the Kozhikode City traffic unit have suggested the need to convene a joint meeting of stakeholders, including people’s representatives and heads of various departments, to discuss challenges in the area and practical solutions to overcome them.

They pointed out that any move by the district administration to facilitate such an open interaction and a possible preparation of an action plan will immensely contribute to streamlining of traffic. Traffic police personnel alone could never help resolve the issue, they observed.

“Usually, traffic police officers are held responsible for the mess on the road. It is not a fair practice. What we need is the cooperation of all government departments. To explain the requirements and solutions, we have to hold a joint meeting immediately,” said a sub inspector who first proposed the idea. He added that overdependence on manpower would only worsen the crisis with the increasing number of vehicles.

A field-level study report recently prepared by the police with inputs from drivers and commuters had identified problem spots in the city and possible practical solutions. Though the report is comprehensive in nature, any action on it will be possible only with the cooperation of stakeholders like the Public Works department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India, and the Kozhikode Corporation. The report is likely to be shared with various departments.

According to the report, the prime reason for the increasing traffic congestion is the large number of bottlenecks. The study said that around 40% of traffic issues in the city revolved around such underdeveloped locations. Traffic incidents and work zone effects around schools, offices, and other establishments together emerge as the second biggest challenge. Around 15% of snarl-ups happen because of poor signal timing. Bad driving habits are another major concern.

Some of the suggestions put forth to address the situation include the construction of more foot overbridges, setting up of escalators, installation of modern signal light systems, and widening of bottlenecks. The PWD and the city Corporation will have to play a major role to facilitate the proposed changes. The report also has a proposal to impose reasonable restrictions on private fairs on the beach side.

Police sources said the 23-page report had specifically mentioned about 28 locations, where focussed action would only work to address traffic issues. There were also innovative suggestions like portable traffic lights and AI-power traffic control measures, which would become a reality only through discussions with stakeholders, they added.

