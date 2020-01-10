Stakeholders bat for more Emirates flights

Concerns have been raised about the delay on the part of Dubai-based Emirates to resume the operation of wide-bodied aircraft from Calicut International Airport even as Air India is getting ready to resume the operation of jumbo jets from February 17.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had given No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the airline companies last July. This was after they had submitted reports on compatibility study and safety assessment for the purpose. At present, only Saudia (Saudi Arabian Airlines) is operating wide-bodied aircraft after it secured the DGCA’s approval in December 2018.

Sources said that Emirates had been demanding additional seats after the airline shifted a flight service to Bengaluru from Thiruvananthapuram. “We have been urging the Ministry of Civil Aviation to sort out the issue for the benefit of air passengers of Malabar,” C.E. Chakkunny, president of Malabar Development Council and member of the Airport Advisory Committee, said.

He said that allowing additional flights for Emirates to operate from Calicut airport would benefit people from Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts as they had to depend on other connection flights or other airports.

However, many believe that the airline company is violating the bilateral air services agreement between India and UAE even after securing the approval of DGCA to operate flights from Calicut.

Emirates has been transferring flights to other points of call in India instead of recommencing the service at Calicut. Now, it is demanding 2,500 additional seats a week although it was given permission to conduct 11 services with 2,468 passengers, according to K.M. Basheer, president, Malabar Development Forum.

Emirates has secured the approval to operate Boeing 777-200 Extended Range, Boeing 777- 200 Long Range and Boeing 777-300 Extended Range. At the same time, Air India will operate Boeing 747-400, a wide-bodied jet airline, direct flight twice a week — Monday and Saturday.