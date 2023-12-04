ADVERTISEMENT

Stage events of district school arts festival from December 5

December 04, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The stage events of the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts festival will begin at Perambra on December 5, Tuesday. Speaker A.N. Shamseer will formally open the arts festival at 11 a.m and Perambra,MLA, T.P. Ramakrishnan will preside over. Off-stage competitions of the festival began on December 3.

Thiruvathirakkali, Kerala Nadanam, Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, folk dance, and mono act are some of the popular stage events to be held on Tuesday.

As many as 10,000 students from 17 educational sub-districts are participating in 309 events at the festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US