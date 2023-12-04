HamberMenu
Stage events of district school arts festival from December 5

December 04, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The stage events of the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts festival will begin at Perambra on December 5, Tuesday. Speaker A.N. Shamseer will formally open the arts festival at 11 a.m and Perambra,MLA, T.P. Ramakrishnan will preside over. Off-stage competitions of the festival began on December 3.

Thiruvathirakkali, Kerala Nadanam, Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, folk dance, and mono act are some of the popular stage events to be held on Tuesday.

As many as 10,000 students from 17 educational sub-districts are participating in 309 events at the festival.

