ST Morcha demands compensation for Viswanathan’s family

February 17, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

Activists of the Scheduled Tribe Morcha under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a protest march to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) on Friday, stating that the police had not exposed those behind the unnatural death of Viswanathan even after a week-long investigation.

BJP State vice president P. Reghunath, who opened the protest march, alleged that the Adivasi community members were being frequently attacked under the Left Democratic Front-led government in Kerala. He said the government should immediately sanction at least ₹25 lakh as compensation to Viswanathan’s family besides offering a government job to his wife.

Mr. Reghunath claimed that assaults against Adivasi communities were on the rise in Kerala with poor legal action on the part of the police. “The case of Viswanathan was almost similar to that of Madhu, the Adivasi youth from Attappadi who was beaten to death,” he said.

ST Morcha State president Palliyara Mukundan presided over the protest meet. OBC Morcha State president N.P. Radhakrishnan and other district committee leaders were present.