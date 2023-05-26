HamberMenu
St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, sweeps B-Zone fest

Swathika M. and Niranjan Muraleedharan emerge Kalathilakam and Kalaprathibha respectively

May 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Students of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, in a celebratory mood after becoming the overall champions of the Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Friday.

Students of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, in a celebratory mood after becoming the overall champions of the Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, emerged the overall champions in ‘Rosa Bianca’, the Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival that concluded at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, Kozhikode, on Friday.

The institution soared ahead of competitors scoring 246 points, more than double the score (140) of Farook college, Feroke, which came second. Providence Women’s College, Kozhikode, won the third place scoring 73 points.

Niranjan Muraleedharan and Swathika M. of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, who emerged Kalaprathibha and Kalathilakam of ‘Rosa Bianca’, the Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival that concluded in Kozhikode on Friday.

Niranjan Muraleedharan and Swathika M. of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, who emerged Kalaprathibha and Kalathilakam of ‘Rosa Bianca’, the Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival that concluded in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Meanwhile, Swathika M. and Niranjan Muraleedharan of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, became Kalathilakam and Kalaprathibha respectively. Devika S. Nair and Neeraj Bal K. of the same college offered tough competition though. Neha A.S. of St. Joseph’s College bagged the Chitraprathibha title, while Thaha Thameem of Rouzathul Uloom Arabic College, Feroke, became the Sahityaprathibha.

The B-Zone arts festival was held after a gap of three years due to the pandemic. The winners of the competition will take part in the Calicut University inter-zone arts festival to be held later this year.

