SSK to implement projects for ₹65 crore in Kozhikode

Distribution of free textbooks and uniforms, programmes to enhance the quality of education, schemes for education of differently abled students, steps to avoid gender discrimination, and focus on upland, coastal and backward areas planned

August 07, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode office of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala will implement projects for ₹65 crore in the district this financial year.

SSK district project coordinator A.K. Abdul Hakeem said on Monday that the projects would include distribution of free textbooks and uniforms, programmes to enhance the quality of education, schemes for the education of differently abled students, steps to avoid gender discrimination, and focus on upland, coastal and backward areas. Other proposals include physical education training, job-oriented programmes, training in digital technology, and improvement of physical infrastructure.

Mr. Hakeem said that ₹13.5 crore would be allocated for projects to ensure inclusive education for differently abled students. Medical camps would be held and medical devices would be distributed. A special project would be launched to ensure that all students in upland areas and those living in forests don’t face any difficulty while travelling to their respective schools. Local-level resource centres in places with a high number of students from the Scheduled Tribes category would be strengthened and the educational volunteers there would be trained. These 26 centres in the district would focus on bridging the learning gap among children that was induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A sum of ₹6.3 crore would be given for schemes in pre-primary education. National Initiative for Proficiency in readings with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) would be implemented in the district to help Class III students have a grip on basic mathematics and their mother tongue. Programmes would be planned under the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy scheme and ₹2.5 crore would be allocated. A sum of ₹5 crore would be for enhancing the security arrangements in schools. A total of 69 schools would get boundary walls.

