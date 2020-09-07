Sreekrishna Jayanthi to be celebrated at homes

Little Krishnas and Radhas as well as colourful ‘Shobhayatras’ that mark Sreekrishna Jayanthi celebrations will be held at homes this year in line with the COVID-19 protocol. Sreekrishna Jayanthi falls on Thursday.
Though the tableaux procession featuring scenes from the life of the Lord Krishna have been cancelled, Balagokulam, an organisation launched by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which holds the events, has suggested alternative means of celebrations.
‘Veedorukkam, Veendedukkam, Vishwasanthiyekam’ (Let us prepare our homes, regain, and spread world peace) is the motto of the celebrations this year. Accordingly, homes will be decorated in the manner of ‘Vrindavan’, while children will dress up as Krishnas and Radhas. Preparation of ‘Krishna pookkalam’, Kannanoottu (feeding Krishna), and lighting of lamps in the evening will be the other rituals.
