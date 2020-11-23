Squad to enforce model code, green protocol

Control rooms opened at district, taluk levels

The district administration has formed a squad to enforce the model code of conduct and prevent anti-defacement, with Assistant Collector Sreedhanya Suresh as the nodal officer, to ensure that the model code of conduct in connection with the forthcoming local body polls is followed by the candidates across the district.

The squad will monitor notices, banners, boards, posters, graffiti, mike announcements, meetings, campaign through social media and their legalities. The squad can recommend putting an end to any campaign activity that is illegal and to remove any objectionable posters and boards. If not followed, it can take action against the offenders. The expenses for the same will be levied from them by referring it to the election observers.

The squad will also ensure that the green protocol is followed by the campaigners in view of the strict ban on plastic and flex campaign materials.

The squad has several officials at the district and taluk levels. The public can contact the district level control room on 0495-2374875/1950 for any complaints. Besides, the taluk level control rooms can be contacted on 0495-2372966 (Kozhikode), 0496-2513480 (Vadakara), 0496-2620235 (Koyilandy) and 0495-2982000 (Thamarassery).