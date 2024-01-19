GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spreading colours of love in the cancer ward of Kozhikode Govt. Medical College Hospital

‘Snehavarnanagal’ painting exhibition, showcasing works of 122 women, aims to support cancer-affected children

January 19, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Women who have contributed paintings to for the ‘Snehavarnanagal’ expo with their works at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on Friday.

| Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

‘Snehavarnangal’, a ten-member collective of homemakers in Kozhikode, has been spreading the colours of love at the paediatric cancer ward of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for a decade. The collective has supported various requirements of cancer-affected children through the sale of paintings, while about a hundred like-minded women have contributed to the cause through their paintings.

The tenth anniversary edition of ‘Snehavarnangal’ painting exhibition began at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on Wednesday, featuring 122 paintings by as many participants from various walks of life. The organisers have announced that 25% of the price of each painting will be used to support the educational needs of 50 children in the cancer ward.

“There are a number of organisations providing financial assistance for the treatment of these children. But they have some other needs that no one is bothered about and hence we stepped in,” said Premja Baburaj, one of the organisers. Through the proceeds from the painting exhibitions, the collective has been able to construct a park at the Institute of Maternal and Children’s Health at the medical college, besides providing television sets, projector, study materials, books and bedsheets at the institute.

This year, they intend to financially support the children’s education. “We are providing scholarships worth ₹2,500 to 50 children in the cancer ward, which will be distributed on Sunday, the last day of the exhibition,” said Rukmini S. Nair, an organiser.

Since its launch in 2013, the collective has been organising exhibitions annually, though they were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the Nipah outbreak in 2023. This year, they have come up with a variety of paintings. “We had a good sale of mural paintings last year. So we have stocked up on it this year. So far, we have sold about 25 paintings,” said Ms. Baburaj.

