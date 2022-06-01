Spread of canine distemper hits rescue of injured, abandoned dogs in Kozhikode

Service providers concerned over safety of dogs in their custody

The rescue of injured stray and abandoned dogs has hit a roadblock in the district with the temporary withdrawal of many of the voluntary service providers from the field on noticing the suspected spread of canine distemper, a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs. Those who run private shelters are now in a situation to reject calls for rescue as they are concerned about the safety of other rescued dogs in their custody.

In the absence of any accessible government-funded facility to adopt badly wounded animals, many are now depending on the paid service of a Thrissur-based firm. People who recently tried to rescue a few injured dogs in the city say the corporation authorities and Animal Husbandry department officials are taking a cold stand towards the issue.

According to them, there is no action yet on the part of the authorities concerned to check the spread of the contagious viral disease. Though dog rescue squad members claim that there is a dangerous spike in the number of cases, no studies have been carried out to scientifically assess the situation and adopt proper preventive measures, they add.

“In most of the cases, dogs infected with this multi-systemic disease are met with frequent accidents as they lose balance and become unable to respond to the situation properly. The interventions to rescue such dogs have been a failure in most of the cases, which forced many to pull out from their relief work,” said a senior functionary of one of the leading dog rescue teams in the city. He said the safety of the other rescued animals in custody was also a concern for many after hearing about the unexpected incidents of infection and the perishing of even vaccinated pet dogs.

Apart from dogs, suspected cases of canine distemper have also been reported in palm civets. Forest Department sources say they are keeping a close watch on the situation after noticing the perishing of a few palm civets near Vellimadukunnu in the city. Local residents have called for renewed efforts on the part of the department to address safety concerns.