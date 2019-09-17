Kozhikode

Sports Zone on Kozhikode beach gets approval

A sketch of the proposed Sports Zone on Kozhikode beach.

A sketch of the proposed Sports Zone on Kozhikode beach.  

Nod for sports zone

on Kozhikode beach

The Department of Tourism has given administrative sanction to the construction of Sports Zone on Kozhikode beach. The₹4.99-crore project is part of MLA A.Pradeep Kumar’s proposal for beach beautification north of Corporation office. The Sports Zone will include a gallery, cycle track, jogging track, children's play area, toilet block and an open gymnasium. The project will be implemented by the Kozhikode District Tourism Promotion Council. The work is expected to be completed in 18 months, says a press release.

