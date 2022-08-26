Sports, games to add charm to Onam celebrations in Kozhikode

Mass run, kalaripayattu, and tug of war among attractions

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 26, 2022 19:28 IST

A mass run from Kozhikode beach at 7.30 a.m. on September 2 will mark the commencement of the week-long sports and games events as part of Onam celebrations in Kozhikode. Over 200 people are expected to take part in the mass run.

A variety of sports and games will be held in the city under the aegis of the Kozhikode district administration and the Department of Tourism. A footvolley competition will be held on the beach on September 8, in which 10 teams of three members each will take part. Kalaripayattu, karate, and wushu competitions will be held at Mananchira Square on September 9.

Archery competitions will be a major attraction at Mananchira Square on September 10. Two teams of eight members each can take part in the event. Schoolchildren will present aerobic dance at 4 p.m. on the day. Around 300 children are expected to take part.

A musical chair for senior citizens will be held at the same venue at 4.30 p.m. on September 10. Over 200 senior citizens are expected to take part. There will be a musical chair for students of special schools too.

The tug of war competition is the highlight of the last day of celebrations. Corporation councillors, various associations, and media persons, among others, will attend the event that had been a hot favourite in previous years. There will be eight teams of eight members each.

Members of the public can take part in the competitions through spot registration, a press release said.

