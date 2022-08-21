Sports council coming up in Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT

Election to the first ever sports council in Kozhikode Corporation will be held at the Corporation office on August 25. The voting will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The election to the executive committee of the council will be held on August 31.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy is the returning officer for the election to the primary council that consists of 10 members. So far 10 Corporation councillors and eight representatives of sports clubs in the city have submitted their nominations. They have time till Monday evening to withdraw their nominations.

Besides the elected 10 members, the 24-member council will consist of nine ex-officio and five nominated members of the State government. The State nominees will include two physical education teachers, two persons who have excelled in sports, and the Sports Standing Committee Chairperson of the Corporation.

The council will be chaired by the Mayor while the Corporation Secretary will be the secretary of the council by default. There will be a nine-member executive committee selected from the members.

The Corporation level sports council is being formed following a State government decision to constitute sports councils in every local body to identify and nurture future sports talents locally. It will function as a subsidiary of the State and district sports councils.