Sports complex-cum-stadium to be opened soon at Perunthuruthi

The Kozhikode Corporation’s sports complex-cum-mini stadium at Perunthuruthi is almost complete and ready to be opened in a few weeks. The complex, spread over around 2.5 acres near Pooladikkunnu in Eranhikkal ward of the corporation, is being constructed at a cost of ₹1.45 crore. The sports complex constitutes courts for basketball, football and volley ball besides indoor facilities for kalarippayattu, boxing and yoga. In addition, there is a gymnasium, a gallery with a seating capacity of 500, a hall that can accommodate 100 people, kitchen, training rooms and toilets. The athletic track is under construction and will be completed before the inauguration in mid October.

The stadium was conceived by former minister A.C. Shanmughadas, when he was the MLA of the region, and is named after him. M. Radhakrishnan, Education and Sports Standing Committee Chairman of the Kozhikode Corporation, said that the Pooladikkunnu region was known for boxing while Perunthuruthi is known for football and volleyball.

This is the third mini stadium that is being constructed after the present council of the Kozhikode Corporation came into power in 2015. The other two, at Poolakkadavu and Eranhipalam, were completed within the last three years, at the cost of ₹1 crore each. Two other projects have been partially completed at Kinasseri and Vengeri. Meanwhile, the stadiums being planned at Cheruvannur and Beypore are facing technical issues.

“Our plan is to complete a dozen stadiums in different parts of the city. We have identified plots at several other places such as Kommeri, Kottooli and Nainamvalappu that are in various stages of acquisition,” Mr. Radhakrishnan added.