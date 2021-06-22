Sports association for differently abled turns matchmaker

Marriage bureau launches new programme

‘Love and Life Marriage Point’, a marriage bureau set up by the Physically Challenged All Sports Association Kerala in 2019 to raise funds for the training of physically challenged sportspersons, has come up with a programme to encourage orphaned women or those from low-income families to choose spouses through the bureau.

“We have a lot of young men who have registered with ‘Love and Life’ willing to take orphaned girls or those from low-income families as their life partners,” says association president Kishore A.M. However, not many women have registered, he adds. “It is not a mass wedding that we plan, but individual ones supported by the association,” he says.

The association has decided to provide a gift worth ₹10,000, including wedding dress and accessories, to women who sign up for the programme. For details, contact Mr. Kishore (9809921065) or Kozhikode district secretary Abdul Muneer K. (9961823945) or visit https://pcasak.weebly.com.