Sports, arts competitions to mark Onam celebrations in Kozhikode

August 23, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

A variety of arts and sports events are to be held in Kozhikode to mark the Onam celebrations organised by the Department of Tourism in association with the district administration and District Tourism Promotion Council.

The sports competitions are to begin with a tug of war to be held at Mananchira on August 27. People’s representatives, media persons, and government officials will be part of the competition.

A kite flying competition is to be held at the beach on the same evening. An archery competition will be held at Mananchira on August 28 at 5 p.m. and a beach volleyball competition at the beach at 5 p.m. on August 30.

Competitions such as musical chair and lemon and spoon will be held at Mananchira at 5 p.m. on September 2. Kalaripayattu competition will be held at the same venue later. Similarly, a wushu competition will be held at the venue the next day.

The arts competitions will begin with a pookkalam contest to be held at Mohammed Abdur Rahiman memorial Jubilee Hall at Tali on August 26. A kalolsavam of residents associations is also planned though the dates are yet to be announced.

There will be a literature festival at Town Hall on August 28. Alankode Leelakrishnan will inaugurate the poets’ convention at 2.30 p.m. while P.N. Gopikrishnan will inaugurate the literary discourse at 5.30 p.m. Writers Sheela Tomy, K.V. Sajay and Soniya E.P. are expected to take part.