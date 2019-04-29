Spirits up as mango mania is back in city

They ate mangoes like there was no tomorrow. And, it turned out to be a test of their mango eating skills.

The competition, organised by the Calicut Agri-Horticultural Society as part of the mango festival here on Sunday, was noted for the enthusiasm of the participants as well as the audience. Twenty men and nine women took part in the competition which was held in two rounds.

The participants were given two kilograms of mangoes each in a basket. They had to eat them in two minutes. The remainder was weighed at the end of the competition. The contestant who left behind the least was declared the winner.

M. Suneendran and Habeeb Rahman shared the first prize in the men’s category, eating 685 grams of mangoes, while Ajith Kumar from Parambil Bazaar ate 610 grams to win the second prize. Vijaya Rajagopal from Chakkorathukulam ate 680 grams to become the winner in the women’s category, while Sudha Babu from Elathur who ate 450 grams came second.

The 26th edition of the annual mango festival began on Friday. The festival features around 50 different varieties of mangoes, including several rare varieties sourced from the District Agricultural Farm, Taliparamba; Kerala Agricultural University, Mannuthy, and other government nurseries.

The organisers claimed that the mangoes were free of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Around 25 types of plants, including hybrid varieties developed by government nurseries, have also been showcased.

Society chairman M. Rajan said it planned to conduct a jackfruit festival in the same manner in the second week of May.