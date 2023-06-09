Spine keyhole surgery camp on June 11

June 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

Indo-Korean Orthopaedic Foundation, as part of its 28th annual conference, is joining hands with Prof. P.K. Surendran Memorial Education Foundation for a free total spine keyhole surgery camp to be held at Government Medical College in Kozhikode on June 11.

Ye Yeon Won from Korea University will inaugurate the conference as a webinar. Pramod V. from Pune will deliver the keynote address while Sukumar Sura from Hyderabad will be inaugurating the continuing education programme.

More than 150 orthopaedicians from all over south India are participating in the conference. Selected patients will be administered free surgery as part of the camp.