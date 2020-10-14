Spike continues in Thrissur

People waiting for COVID-19 test at the District Hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday.

Thrissur

14 October 2020 09:09 IST

With 1,010 more cases on Tuesday, the active case burden reaches 9,269

As many as 1,010 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Thrissur district on Tuesday, while 650 people were discharged from hospitals.

There are 9,269 active cases and 143 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. So far 23,785 positive cases have been reported in the district, while 14,341 people recovered.

According to official statistics, the entire cases in the district reported were through local contact. As many as 5,789 people are under home observation.

606 cases in Palakkad

As many as 606 people tested positive in Palakkad district on Tuesday. When 575 of them were found to have contracted the virus through direct local contact, the source of infection could not be traced in 26 cases.

Four cases came from other States and one came from abroad. District officials said there were 385 recoveries.

The number of active cases currently under treatment in the district rose to 6,604.

Apart from those being treated in the district, 54 people from Palakkad were being treated in Ernakulam, 46 in Malappuram, 17 in Kozhikode, 16 in Thrissur, three each in Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram, and one each in Kannur and Kottayam.