Spices outlet to tie up with Milma to expand reach

SPIISRY, the sales outlet of ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research in Kozhikode.  

SPIISRY, the sales outlet of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Institute of Spices Research (ICAR-IISR) on its Chelavoor campus here, is planning to tie up with the Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd (Malabar Milma) to expand its reach.

The collaboration would be for commercialisation and marketing of spice-based products developed by ICAR-IISR, development of novel health and wellness products through collaborative research, and promotion of hand-holding entrepreneurs and start-up ventures for the marketing of the above products, scientists at the institute said. A release said that a Memorandum of Understanding would be signed on Wednesday.

SPIISRY serves as a single point outlet for dispensing the services and products of ICAR-IISR, said Santhosh J. Eapen, Director, ICAR-IISR. The SPIISRY works as a linkage point for farmers, start-ups and customers to ensure mutual benefits to the stakeholders. The team behind SPIISRY connects farmers with start-ups, who deliver quality end products to customers. The farmer-buyer link in the trade ensures good price to the farmers as well as quality spices to the start-ups. This initiative also ensures the supply of adulterant-free quality products at reasonable prices to the customers.

According to the figures available with ICAR-IISR, more than 25 start-ups are now associated with SPIISRY marketing various products through the outlet. The SPIISRY offers over 100 products including health and wellness products, spice-infused cosmetic products, spice powders and other products through the outlet.

