Speed up tender proceedings for passenger ship service: MDC

December 14, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - Kozhikode

The Malabar Development Council (MDC) has requested the State and Central governments to speed up the tender process for proposed passenger ship service between United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kerala.

Council president C.E. Chakkuni told reporters here on Wednesday that the chartered passenger-cargo ship service between Dubai and Kochi announced recently was the result of relentless efforts by the council.

“The council had appealed to the Chief Minister in 2019 to start ship service from Beypore, troubled by the high air fare on the route, especially during festivals. Though a Goan company had come forward to conduct the service at time, the project did not take off due to the pandemic. The council raised the demand once again at the Navakerala Sadas in Kozhikode and the wish was immediately granted,” Mr. Chakkunni said. The MDC had carried out a feasibility study by visiting UAE and several rounds of discussions, he added.