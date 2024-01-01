Speed up Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road work, says Minister Mohamed Riyas 

January 01, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has directed officials to speed up the land acquisition process for the widening of Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road. Speaking at the District Development Committee meeting recently, the Minister asked them to start demolition of buildings in the land acquired for the project.

Participating in the meeting, PWD assistant executive engineer said the buildings and compound walls in the acquired land would be demolished soon, and that the tendering process for the work was in progress. The compound wall of Ashoka Hospital building near Mananchira would be demolished in a week, he added.

The Minister sought the immediate repair of LIC Road at Mananchira. Officials of the Kozhikode Corporation said it would be completed by January 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Riyas highlighted the issue of landowners not being compensated for sparing their properties for the Palakkad-Kozhikode greenfield highway project. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said the issue shall be resolved by the end of the month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.