Speed up Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road work, says Minister Mohamed Riyas 

Buildings and compound walls in the land acquired for the project will be demolished soon, say officials

January 01, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Remains of old buildings that were demolished to facilitate the widening of Mananchira - Vellimadukunnu road at East Nadakkavu in Kozhikode.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has directed officials to speed up the land acquisition process for the widening of Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road. Speaking at the District Development Committee meeting recently, the Minister asked them to start demolition of buildings in the land acquired for the project.

Participating in the meeting, PWD assistant executive engineer said the buildings and compound walls in the acquired land would be demolished soon, and that the tendering process for the work was in progress. The compound wall of Ashoka Hospital building near Mananchira would be demolished in a week, he added.

The Minister sought the immediate repair of LIC Road at Mananchira. Officials of the Kozhikode Corporation said it would be completed by January 10.

Mr. Riyas highlighted the issue of landowners not being compensated for sparing their properties for the Palakkad-Kozhikode greenfield highway project. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said the issue shall be resolved by the end of the month.

Kozhikode / Kerala / public works & infrastructure

