Speed limit violations by private bus drivers on the rise in Kozhikode

Published - July 11, 2024 12:40 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Despite efforts by Motor Vehicles department (MVD) squads and Traffic police to mitigate road accidents, reckless and rash driving by a section of private bus drivers in speed-limit zones are challenging the safety of schoolchildren and pedestrians in Kozhikode district.

Functionaries of parent-teacher associations (PTA) and road safety forums have taken up the matter with the State Human Rights Commission. Reckless driving on accident-prone roads, especially the Kozhikode-Kannur national highway and Kozhikode-Kuttiyadi road, continue despite the spike in road accidents that had claimed over 70 lives in the past three-and-a-half years in the Kozhikode city limits alone.

“School zones have become the most dangerous spots these days due to recurring lane traffic violations. Though police officers and home guards are present at most locations, they appear to remain neutral,” said C.V. Biju, a PTA member in Kozhikode. He added that there had been instances when the bus drivers were warned by parents and passengers.

The issue of erring drivers returning to duty after facing consequences remains the biggest safety concern.  In the absence of competent and experienced drivers, bus operators choose to manage with available resources.

“Most experienced drivers have gone abroad in search of better job opportunities. The remaining drivers are also likely to follow suit due to looming financial crisis in the sector,” said a private bus owner from Pantheerankavu.

According to enforcement officials from the MVD and the traffic police, there has been no decrease in the number of cases registered against reckless driving. Though there was a plan to send private bus drivers for training at the Institute of Driver training and Research at Edappal, it has not yet been implemented, officials added.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / road accident / road safety

