ADVERTISEMENT

Special ward at de-addiction centre in Kozhikode to open on March 30

March 26, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

Facility to offer outpatient consultations, counselling services

The Hindu Bureau

A special ward set up for women and children at Vimukthi De-addiction Centre will be thrown open on March 30. Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will inaugurate the facility. According to Excise department officials, the new ward set up as part of expanding de-addiction treatment facilities will offer outpatient consultations and counselling services. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will preside over the function to be held at the Kozhikode government general hospital, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US