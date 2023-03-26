HamberMenu
Special ward at de-addiction centre in Kozhikode to open on March 30

Facility to offer outpatient consultations, counselling services

March 26, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A special ward set up for women and children at Vimukthi De-addiction Centre will be thrown open on March 30. Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will inaugurate the facility. According to Excise department officials, the new ward set up as part of expanding de-addiction treatment facilities will offer outpatient consultations and counselling services. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will preside over the function to be held at the Kozhikode government general hospital, they said.

