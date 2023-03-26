Special ward at de-addiction centre in Kozhikode to open on March 30

March 26, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

A special ward set up for women and children at Vimukthi De-addiction Centre will be thrown open on March 30. Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will inaugurate the facility. According to Excise department officials, the new ward set up as part of expanding de-addiction treatment facilities will offer outpatient consultations and counselling services. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will preside over the function to be held at the Kozhikode government general hospital, they said.