Special squads yet to expose major illegal land filling attempts in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

23 August 2021 21:12 IST

No fresh complaints reported during Onam holiday season

Despite an increase in the number of illegal land filling attempts and illegal constructions, the special squads constituted to monitor such activities during the Onam vacation are yet to expose any major violation in their assigned villages. Though five special squads, including a district-level one, were formed to maintain vigil in various areas, there have been no fresh complaints other than those reported to the village officers concerned earlier.

Environment activists from ecologically sensitive areas allege that there was no surprise inspection or quick response to confidential complaints related to illegal land filling attempts or constructions in banned areas. Though the squads were formed foreseeing the challenges of supervision during Onam holidays and the poor number of staff on duty, there was no major change in the situation, they claim.

“The usual trick is to stop constructions or filling activities temporarily to hoodwink the special squads. When they visit the spot, there won’t be any active constructions, but it will be resumed after they return,” says N.V. Satheesh, an environmental activist from Thiruvambady.

Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithi leaders say an examination of the number of field visits undertaken by such squads will be enough to expose their inactivity during the Onam season.

There is also an allegation that the five helpline numbers made available for the public to file complaints have been inactive. Very few people were aware of such helplines as they were announced late and failed to capture attention.

“Though such squads are often very keen to interrupt small-scale constructions, many of the large-scale filling in wetland areas for multi-crore construction projects are ignored. Even the Kozhikode Corporation authorities are pretending to be ignorant of such illegal activities,” says N. Biju, member of a wetland conservation forum.

Meanwhile, Revenue Department officials say special squads were formed mainly to receive confidential complaints against illegal land filling activities. They say the service will be available at any time for citizens to file complaints even after the Onam season.