Special squad probing petrol bomb attack on CPO’s house

Kozhikode

29 May 2021 18:22 IST

Support of Cyber Cell sought to gather digital evidence

The Kozhikode Rural police have formed a five-member special investigation squad to probe the recent petrol bomb attack on the house of a Civil Police Officer (CPO) from the Vadakara station. It was on May 22 that the house came under attack from three suspected persons who reportedly came by two motorcycles, according to eyewitness account.

As part of the probe, CCTV visuals were collected by the investigation team led by a Circle Inspector. However, it could not identify any of the suspects from the footage. It was found that the attackers were cautious to avoid surveillance cameras.

Meanwhile, the team sought the support of the Cyber Cell to gather digital evidence. Call details collected from multiple cellular service providers will be analysed for zeroing in on the suspects.

In the preliminary probe, it was found that several persons had personal grudge against the CPO. District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) A. Sreenivas made it clear that the LPG cylinder explosion at the house of another CPO from the Vadakara station on May 18 was not related to the latest incident. “There is no link between the two incidents going by the scientific investigation reports,” he told The Hindu on Saturday.