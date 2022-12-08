Special squad constituted to probe alleged hiring of minor girl as drug carrier

December 08, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

A special squad has been formed to probe the alleged hiring of a 13-year-old girl as a synthetic drug carrier by a young drug pusher. A Deputy Superintendent of Police from the Kozhikode Rural police district will lead the probe.

The Women’s Cell has already recorded the victim’s statement to aid the probe. According to the police, a few more minor girls are suspected to have been exploited by a drug pushers’ gang in Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

Though the prime suspect in the case had been arrested and charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, his release on a simple bail had triggered widespread protests. The issue drew State-wide attention subsequent to the girl’s revelation that she was drugged before being hired as a carrier.

The special squad was formed on a government directive. Minister for Excise M.B. Rajesh had sought a report from the Deputy Excise Commissioner on the incident. Besides, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty sought a separate report from the Deputy Director of Education, Kozhikode. Both Excise and Education department officials visited the victim’s school.

Coming down on the Chombal police for releasing the suspect on simple bail conditions, BJP and Congress leaders accused the police of protecting influential persons who were involved in drug trafficking in Azhiyoor and surrounding places. They claimed that the release of a suspect arrested under the POCSO Act was quite strange, and that action should be initiated against officers who facilitated it.

Meanwhile, police sources said the accused would be booked under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on completion of the ongoing investigation by the special squad. They also said that he was granted bail as the girl’s statement at the time of his arrest had not revealed the magnitude of the offence.

Following the Excise Minister’s order, the Excise department has started an intensive probe into suspected drug trafficking in and around Azhiyoor with focus on schoolchildren. They also recorded statements of the school authorities.

Meanwhile, the youth suspected of having key involvement in the incident was suspended from his college at Thalassery. Sources said he would be interrogated by the special squad after collecting CCTV visuals from various spots he had reportedly visited for supplying drugs. Some of his close friends would also be taken into custody for interrogation, they added.

