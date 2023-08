August 18, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

A special squad formed by District Collector A. Geetha to prevent hoarding and black marketing of essential goods in view of Onam season carried out inspections in 122 shops in Kozhikode district on Friday. Irregularities were found in eight locations and the owners were served notices. Traders were asked to display the price list in front of shops to avoid legal actions. The squad members said flash inspections would be continue till the end of Onam season.

