Special squad arrests suspect in cyber crime

Accused allegedly created a fake WhatsApp profile of former Principal District and Sessions Judge and sent messages seeking gift cards

December 17, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A special squad of the Kozhikode City cyber police station on Saturday arrested an Uttar Pradesh native who allegedly created a fake WhatsApp profile of former Principal District and Sessions Judge P. Ragini and sent messages seeking gift cards from her colleagues. Ashish Ramashray Singh, the suspect in the incident, was arrested after a 10-month-long investigation. According to police sources, he is suspected of having involvement in various high-profile cyber crimes. The investigation team was led by Sub Inspector S. Nikhil.

