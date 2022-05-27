Special rescue team to be deployed on Thamarassery Ghat Road during monsoon

It will quickly respond to accidents and natural calamities

Demand has been rife for improving safety measures and surveillance on ghat road after a recent incident in which a motorbike rider lost his life following rockfall. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Fire and Rescue Services department will soon deploy a special team to quickly respond to emergency situations, including accidents and natural calamities, on the Thamarassery Ghat Road. The action comes in the wake of a recent directive from officials heading the Incident Response System (IRS) in the district.

Efforts are on to post the squad at Adivaram ahead of the monsoon season. It is also a matter of joy for many local rescue team members, including the Ghat Road Protection Committee volunteers, who have been campaigning for a 24x7 system to take care of the risky mountain pass. Demand has been rife for improving safety measures and surveillance on the road after a recent incident in which a motorbike rider lost his life following rockfall.

“Though it is a temporary solution, it will be a great help for the local rescue team members who usually come as the first respondents. What we actually need is a permanent fire station or rescue team to quickly respond to distress calls,” said a functionary of the Ghat Road Protection Committee. He also said that there should be better initiatives on the part of the traffic police and the Motor Vehicles Department to bring down accidents.

Fire and Rescue Services department sources said the new team would be equipped with all rescue accessories to meet the challenges. The main purpose of deploying such a task force is to address monsoon-related calamities and work closely with the other rescue teams under the district-level Disaster Management Authority, they added.

According to Revenue department officials, online groups of rescue operators in rural areas are very active to quickly exchange important information related to natural calamities and accidents with the authorities for spot action. Within a few weeks, exclusive directories carrying phone numbers of all emergency service providers will also be prepared to improve the information exchange system, they said.