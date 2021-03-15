Special project sought for Malabar’s development

Kozhikode

15 March 2021 22:42 IST

Stakeholders put forth demands, want them to be included in poll manifestos of parties

A meeting of various organisations in north Kerala convened under the aegis of the Malabar Development Council in Kozhikode on Sunday demanded equal development opportunities for northern districts and has put forth 12 demands which they want to be included in election manifestos of political parties.

A special project for the comprehensive development of Malabar has been sought. The stakeholders have specifically asked for the development of the Gwalior Rayons land in Mavoor. A film city or any-pollution free industry has been mooted.

The development of Calicut International Airport is the another major demand. The government has been asked to facilitate it by acquiring land for the purpose immediately.

Advertising

Advertising

The meeting has also proposed a Secretariat or a High Court Bench in north Kerala.

The government should exclude cycles from GST, to encourage cycling. Cycle paths have been mooted on all new roads.

To avoid traffic congestion, widening of roads and bridges besides construction of parking plazas in busy areas, circular buses in cities, and two-wheeler taxi and share auto system have been suggested.

Tourism sector

Another demand is to revive the Malabar Travel Mart and include major destinations in north Kerala in the Tourism Department’s list.

The revival of water transport by developing Beypore and Azheekal ports besides several boat jetties, more KSRTC buses for north Kerala and mobility hub in Kozhikode have been mooted. The meeting has also demanded lifting of vehicle ban on S.M. Street.

State film awards and film festivals, and other State-sponsored cultural programmes could be held in north Kerala as well.

The government should exert pressure on the Ministry of Railways for establishing Thirunavaya-Guruvayur train route, Feroke-Angadippuram (via Karipur) route and the Nilambur-Nanjangud route besides a MEMU service for north Kerala, raising Kozhikode railway station to international standards and for the setting up of a coach factory in Kanjikode.

The government should exert pressure on the GST council to include fuel tax under GST, they said.

Representatives of Wayanad Chamber, All Kerala Consumer Goods Distributors’ Association, Confederation of All India Rail Users’ Association, Consumer Education Committee, Small-scale Soap Manufacturers’ Association, Small-scale Resort Owners’ Association, Small-scale Building Owners’ Association and District Merchants’ Association took part in the meeting. MDC president C.E. Chakkunni presided.