Special immunisation campaign in Kozhikode from December 1

November 24, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

A special immunisation campaign will be held in Kozhikode district between December 1 and 14 to cover areas that are lagging behind in vaccination of children. Awareness sessions will be held in these areas, and people’s representatives will be roped in for the purpose. This was decided at a meeting chaired by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy on Thursday. District Medical Officer V. Ummer Farooq suggested an action plan to achieve 100% vaccination target in association with the Department of Local Self-Governments and staff of the Integrated Child Development Scheme.

