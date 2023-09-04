Special educators sceptical about success of inclusive education

September 04, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

Special educators in the State are in a dilemma. They were all praise for the concept of inclusive education that inculcates social skills among special children. However, they are sceptical about the way it is being implemented in the State and feel that it leaves much to be desired.

Under the inclusive education programme, special children are being educated in general schools along with other children, so that they mingle and acquire life skills from others. Teachers in general schools are assisted by special educators as resource persons to bridge the gap with special children. While the programme has been successful in developing special children’s social skills, it is often found that they often lag in their studies.

Ashik Manomohanan, who trains hearing impaired children at the the Calicut HSS for Handicapped at Kolathara in Kozhikode, has worked as a resource person in general schools for long before moving to a special school. “Inclusive education is better for children with mild and moderate disabilities. But for those with special disabilities, special schools are better,” he says. He feels that children with severe disabilities often get neglected in general schools where teachers may not be able to give them individual attention in a class of 50 to 60 students.

Maya S., a special educator with 14 years experience, and working at Santhi Sadan Special School at Payyoli, feels that the inclusive education programme has failed in enabling special children to be self-reliant by the age of 18. “They need to develop certain skills to live in this society. The services of special schools need to be incorporated into general schools to support these children and ensure that they learn everything that they need to,” she says, adding that their education need not be restricted to the classroom.

“Even in special schools, inclusive education can happen. What they learn on the road or the market is also inclusive education,” she adds. She also suggests employing special persons who could help them improve themselves.

Shahul Madavoor from AWH special school at Parappanangadi, Malappuram, is also the parent of a special child. He feels that general schools do not have the required infrastructure to accommodate special children, and that the government should take initiative to incorporate them.

