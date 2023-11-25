HamberMenu
Special drive to ensure pedestrian safety in Kozhikode city

423 erring motorists slapped with fine since its launch

November 25, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The traffic police have launched a special drive against motorists who flout safety norms near zebra crossings in Kozhikode city. The action was taken in the wake of rising number of complaints from pedestrians about safety issues at the crossings.

As many as 423 erring drivers have been slapped with fine since the launch of the drive. Checkings will continue for a week.

Parking along zebra crossings and attempts to cross stop signs at traffic signals will be taken seriously. Though surveillance cameras are closely tracking violations, the newly launched drive is likely to have a better effect on curbing such daylight violations.

The traffic police made it clear that safety of pedestrians could not be compromised on city roads. High vigil would have to be maintained near school zones where several children are unaware of safety threats during peak traffic hours.

Most complaints on violations at zebra crossings are against private bus operators and two-wheeler riders.

