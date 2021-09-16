Special cover on IIM-K released

India Post and the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode on Thursday released a special cover to mark the silver jubilee of the institute. IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee and T. Nirmala Devi, Post Master General, Northern Region, India Post, released the cover.

The Director also unveiled the IIM-K ‘Gurukul’ learning centre. He said Gurukul was an experiment in open learning and uninhibited thinking. “By creating ‘Gurukul’, we want to offer a free and holistic space for unhindered exchange of ideas for the next generation of thought leaders,” he said. Ms. Nirmala Devi said that IIM Kozhikode had been a pioneer in research and development, academic excellence, and consultancy.