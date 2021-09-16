Kozhikode

Special cover on IIM-K released

India Post and the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode on Thursday released a special cover to mark the silver jubilee of the institute. IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee and T. Nirmala Devi, Post Master General, Northern Region, India Post, released the cover.

The Director also unveiled the IIM-K ‘Gurukul’ learning centre. He said Gurukul was an experiment in open learning and uninhibited thinking. “By creating ‘Gurukul’, we want to offer a free and holistic space for unhindered exchange of ideas for the next generation of thought leaders,” he said. Ms. Nirmala Devi said that IIM Kozhikode had been a pioneer in research and development, academic excellence, and consultancy.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 10:49:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/special-cover-on-iim-k-released/article36504368.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY