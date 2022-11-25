Special council meeting of Kozhikode Corporation witnesses chaos, UDF stages walkout

November 25, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

Tenders for 107 public works projects approved

The Hindu Bureau

The special council meeting of the Kozhikode Corporation on Friday ended up in chaos after UDF councillors alleged that it was the carelessness on the part of the administrators that necessitated special council meetings every now and then.

ADVERTISEMENT

IUML leader K. Moideen Koya alleged that the attention of the Mayor and the Corporation Secretary were focused on unnecessary things like the STPs at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu, while they were neglecting the day-to-day affairs of the Corporation.

Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita alleged that the top brass of the Corporation often did not notice corruption involving officials right under their nose.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mayor Beena Philip asked the UDF leaders not to bring up “other business” within the special council which was called for specific reasons. However, the UDF maintained that they were not given due notice on the meeting or a copy of the agenda, even though the Secretary claimed that everything was sent to them online. Heated arguments followed resulting in a UDF walkout.

Meanwhile, the Corporation passed the agenda which constituted approval of tenders for 107 public work projects across the city.

The delay in processing tender proceedings in the Price (Project Information and Cost Estimation)- 3.0 software of the Public Works department was in turn delaying several developmental projects of the Corporation, and tenders were approved in haste to speed up the process, the Mayor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

local authority

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US