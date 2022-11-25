Special council meeting of Kozhikode Corporation witnesses chaos, UDF stages walkout

November 25, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The special council meeting of the Kozhikode Corporation on Friday ended up in chaos after UDF councillors alleged that it was the carelessness on the part of the administrators that necessitated special council meetings every now and then.

IUML leader K. Moideen Koya alleged that the attention of the Mayor and the Corporation Secretary were focused on unnecessary things like the STPs at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu, while they were neglecting the day-to-day affairs of the Corporation.

Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita alleged that the top brass of the Corporation often did not notice corruption involving officials right under their nose.

Mayor Beena Philip asked the UDF leaders not to bring up “other business” within the special council which was called for specific reasons. However, the UDF maintained that they were not given due notice on the meeting or a copy of the agenda, even though the Secretary claimed that everything was sent to them online. Heated arguments followed resulting in a UDF walkout.

Meanwhile, the Corporation passed the agenda which constituted approval of tenders for 107 public work projects across the city.

The delay in processing tender proceedings in the Price (Project Information and Cost Estimation)- 3.0 software of the Public Works department was in turn delaying several developmental projects of the Corporation, and tenders were approved in haste to speed up the process, the Mayor said.