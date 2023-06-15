Special clinics set up in government hospitals in Kozhikode to address fever cases

June 15, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

Special clinics have been set up in government hospitals across Kozhikode district in the wake of a rise in the number of fever cases following the onset of monsoon.

According to the data collected by the Health department’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, 983 outpatient fever cases and eight inpatient cases were reported in government hospitals in the district on June 13. There were 10 confirmed cases of dengue fever and five suspected cases. Seven cases of chicken pox infection also were reported. There are many who seek treatment in private hospitals and clinics too. There have been some cases of leptospirosis too in the past few weeks.

This is a jump from June 1, when 686 outpatient fever cases and 10 inpatient cases were reported. The number of chicken pox cases were three then. On June 7, the number of outpatient cases were 806 and inpatient cases were eight. There were three cases of dengue fever and 10 cases of chicken pox infection. Intermittent rain and water stagnating in many places are reported to have led to the spread of mosquitoes, causing a spurt in dengue fever cases.

District Medical Officer K.K. Rajaram told The Hindu on Thursday that fever clinics had been set up at some of the primary health centres and all the main hospitals, including the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, Government District Hospital, Vadakara, and the government taluk hospitals at Thamarassery and Koyilandy.