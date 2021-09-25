Special care centres opened for differently abled students in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

25 September 2021 19:48 IST

Training sessions planned to ensure their physical and mental health

The Kozhikode office of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) has opened 280 special care centres for differently abled students to come out of the monotony of online learning at home.

According to A.K. Abdul Hakeem, district project coordinator, SSK, training sessions have been conceived to ensure the physical and mental health of the students. The sessions are held in association with various local bodies.

Pointing out that learning together and mingling were essential for differently abled children, Mr. Hakeem said many of them could not cope with online learning because of their special nature. Direct training is important for them. They are also facing mental stress these days, affecting their health. This has had an impact on their parents as well. The idea of special care centres was conceived to offer a support system for them.

Advertising

Advertising

Counselling to reduce mental stress, physical training to encourage their well-being along with art and culture sessions, music classes, physical exercise customised for each student based on body mass index, and dietary instructions are some of the activities being organised. Mothers of differently abled students are trained to make products utilising locally available stuff. All the centres are run in line with the pandemic protocol.

Special educators in block resource centres and specialist teachers are leading the sessions. Students in classes 5 to 10 are given admission. As many as 5,000 students will benefit, Mr. Hakeem added.