Special camps for voters

The Kozhikode taluk tahsildar, who is also the Taluk Electoral Officer, has said that special camps will be held at all polling booths on March 2 and 3 to provide an opportunity to voters to examine electoral rolls ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The service of booth level officers will be made available at the camps to be held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both days.

Voters should ensure that their names are included in the electoral list. Inclusion and deletion of the names could be done through Form 6 on the website www.nvsp.in .

Photograph and documents to prove date of birth and residence of the applicant should be uploaded on the website. They should also provide identity card number of any family members or neighbours whose names are in the electoral list.

All booth level officers had been asked to be present at the camps to clear doubts of voters, said the tahsildhar.

