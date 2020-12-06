Special arrangements for voting by COVID-19 patients

Kozhikode

06 December 2020 01:08 IST

Polling teams in PPE kits to visit homes to facilitate process

Elaborate arrangements are in place to prepare a list of voters, who are suffering from COVID-19, and make it available with the returning officers concerned to facilitate their voting in Kozhikode district on December 14. The list will be updated at 3 p.m. every day with newly reported cases and those put under quarantine.

Such special voters, who are identified before 3 p.m. on the day prior to voting, will be allowed to use postal ballot service. Special polling teams will visit these voters wearing personal protective equipment to complete the voting. The voters will also have to sign an application and self-declaration before using the postal ballot.

Those tested positive for the virus after the specified time will be allowed to cast their votes at the allotted polling booths. PPE kits will be mandatory for these voters who will be permitted to enter the booth after 5 p.m. The polling booths will be arranged in such a way to facilitate the voting of voters who report at the specified booths within 6 p.m.

According to the district election authorities, PPE kits will be given to polling staff to greet these voters after 5 p.m. Polling agents will also have to comply with the safety protocol at the spot and wear the safety outfits. The presence of Health department staff will also be ensured to monitor the situation.

Though the average number of COVID-19 cases is around 500 a day now, the eligible number of voters in this group is a manageable figure according to the election authorities. However, the increasing number of people under quarantine is seemingly a concern for the authorities to make ward-level arrangements.

There will be a specially trained team to take care of the voters added to the updated list of COVID-19 patients on the day of polling. Ward-level arrangements will be made to ensure their safe transportation.