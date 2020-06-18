Special aid for farm-based start-ups

Lending a helping hand to Gulf returnees and others who lost their jobs subsequent to the COVID-19 spread and economic slowdown, the Agriculture Department has announced special assistance to those who are willing to take up agri-based start-ups and other product manufacturing or marketing initiatives. The support of Small Farmers’ Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC) under the Ministry of Agriculture to foster agripreneur eco system in Kerala will be sought to ensure its effective implementation in the district.

Officials with the Agriculture Department say the aim of the project is to facilitate new and innovative agri-business projects through the SFAC’s project development facility and Venture Capital Assistance schemes. Providing them an assured market, generation of rural employment and better linkage with supportive schemes are some of the prime objectives, they add.

They point out that the SFAC being a development institution, with its focus on increased production, value-addition and efficient linkage between producers and consumers, will be a crucial gateway for people interested in agri-based ventures. Those interested may directly register their names on the official portal — www.sfackerala.org — to begin with, they add.

Farmers’ groups too can make use of the support scheme to start novel agri-ventures. Technical help from the Agriculture Department will mainly include easy processing of agricultural loans, training support and clearance of all eligible financial subsidies on fast-track. Priority will be given to youths who recently returned from abroad and are struggling to find an alternative job for survival.

The Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) too has joined the efforts to offer cost-effective farming projects to individuals. ‘Jaivagriham’ (organic home) is one such project where a farmer can claim a subsidy up to ₹50,000 for undertaking mixed farming in his own land or in a leased property.

One of the district-level coordinators of the project says it will enable farmers to try their hands in 10 different farming ventures. “The only demand to avail of the scheme is to select at least five convenient options from the list and start in the specified period,” he said.

The benefits of newly announced schemes will be available for all entrepreneurs who have registered their names with the Kerala Startup Mission. A helpline — 18004251661 — too has been launched to extend spot support for those who wish to join the scheme.